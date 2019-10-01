UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cannabidiol Excluded From WADA's 2020 Prohibited Substances List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:40 AM

Cannabidiol Excluded From WADA's 2020 Prohibited Substances List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The new, 2020 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allows the use of cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound from the cannabis plant.

The new WADA list, published on Monday, says that "all natural and synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited ... except: cannabidiol.

"

WADA says that the prohibited cannabinoids include natural and synthetic tetrahydrocannabinols (THCs), as well as synthetic cannabinoids that mimic the effects of THC.

Under US Federal law, if cannabidiol (CBD) derived from the hemp plant contains less than 0.3% THC, it is legal.

Concerns about THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, have been on the rise as the chemical has been linked to over a dozen deaths from respiratory illness thought to be linked to vaping.

Related Topics

World 2020 All From Vaping

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Aviation Award c ..

5 hours ago

DP World, UAE Region stars at Seatrade Maritime Mi ..

5 hours ago

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Mee ..

5 hours ago

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

5 hours ago

Maleeha Lodhi concludes UN term on a 'high note'

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of National Ass ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.