MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The new, 2020 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allows the use of cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound from the cannabis plant.

The new WADA list, published on Monday, says that "all natural and synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited ... except: cannabidiol.

"

WADA says that the prohibited cannabinoids include natural and synthetic tetrahydrocannabinols (THCs), as well as synthetic cannabinoids that mimic the effects of THC.

Under US Federal law, if cannabidiol (CBD) derived from the hemp plant contains less than 0.3% THC, it is legal.

Concerns about THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, have been on the rise as the chemical has been linked to over a dozen deaths from respiratory illness thought to be linked to vaping.