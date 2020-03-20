UrduPoint.com
Cannes Film Festival Postponed From May Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Organizers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Cannes Film Festival Postponed From May Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Organizers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Cannes Film Festival will not be held from May 12-23, as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may be postponed until the end of June, the organizers said on Thursday.

France has registered 10,995 COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll has reached 243.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23.

Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July, 2020," the statement, published on the website of the festival, read.

The organizers added they would make their decision known later, following consultation with the French government, Cannes City Hall, festival board members, film industry professionals and partners of the festival.

