Open Menu

Cannes Film Festival Promises 'seriousness' In Tackling #MeToo Abuses

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Cannes Film Festival promises 'seriousness' in tackling #MeToo abuses

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The head of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday said that it would look into the findings of a parliamentary inquiry into abuses in the entertainment sector, insisting that women were being "heard".

"I would like to take this opportunity to say that the festival has taken note of the recommendations from the inquiry commission on violence in the cultural sector with seriousness and determination," Iris Knobloch told reporters in Paris.

"I am very glad that change continues to take place through strength and courage. Women are finally being heard," she added at a press conference announcing the films that will be screened at the festival, which starts on May 13.

"The festival is particularly attentive to this, and they (women) are no longer asking for their place, they are taking it. We are honoured to amplify their voices, to shine a light on incredible talent that broadens our view of the world.

"

A French parliamentary inquiry into the entertainment industry published its findings on Wednesday, with MPs concluding that mistreatment of performers was "endemic".

Inquiry chairwoman Sandrine Rousseau, an outspoken feminist lawmaker from The Greens party, called on Cannes to set an example in stamping out sexual abuse, as well as physical and psychological violence.

"The Cannes Film Festival must be the place where this shift in mindset happens; the place where we say loud and clear... amid the glitter and the red carpets... that finally, we all want things to change: every one of us, at every level of the industry," she told reporters on Wednesday.

The opening day of Cannes is set to coincide with the verdict in the first sexual assault trial of French film legend Gerard Depardieu, which gripped the country last month.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

2 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From World