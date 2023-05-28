UrduPoint.com

Cannes Palme D'Or Winner Triet Slams French Gov't For Repressing Pension Reform Protests

Cannes Palme d'Or Winner Triet Slams French Gov't for Repressing Pension Reform Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) French director Justine Triet, who won the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, criticized in her acceptance speech the government of French President Emmanuel Macron for "shocking" suppression of protests against the controversial pension reform.

Earlier on Saturday, Triet's thriller movie "Anatomie d'une chute" ("Anatomy of a Fall") won the Palme d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

"This year, the country has been gripped by a historic, extremely powerful and unanimous protest against the pension reform. This protest was denied and repressed in a shocking way," Triet said, as aired by the Brut digital media channel.

French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said on Twitter that she was "dismayed by the unfairness" of the director's comments, adding that "this film could not have been made without our French model of film financing.

"

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. Over a dozen of nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.

