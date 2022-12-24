Canoe Accident in DRC Results in Two Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) At least two people died and over 20 others are missing following a boat accident on Lake Edward, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Actualite news outlet reports.

There were a total of 25 people on board the canoe that left the village of Kyavinyonge on Friday and capsized on its way to the neighboring village of Kisaka, Muhindo Kidumu, chief of the village of Kyavinyonge, told Actualite.

According to Muhindo Kidumu, the boat capsized due to "a bad load."

Two people were saved, while two others died. The search for the 21 missing people continues, according to Actualite.