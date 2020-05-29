UrduPoint.com
Canopy Growth Reports Billion-dollar Fourth Quarter Loss

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:06 PM

Canopy Growth reports billion-dollar fourth quarter loss

Canada's largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth, posted a fourth quarter loss of more than a billion dollars Friday, partly due to lower sales during the coronavirus pandemic, sending its stock prices tumbling

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Canada's largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth, posted a fourth quarter loss of more than a billion Dollars Friday, partly due to lower sales during the coronavirus pandemic, sending its stock prices tumbling.

Following the announcement of the Can$1.3 billion (US$1 billion) loss, Canopy Growth's stock plunged more than 20 percent over the course of the morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Its market capitalization ended up at Can$8.4 billion.

The company's losses in the delayed fourth quarter of 2020 -- ending on March 31 -- had increased by 282 percent from the year before, due in part to a Can$743 million depreciation.

Canopy Growth lost Can$347 million for the same period in 2019.

The company, which is the largest publicly traded producer of recreational and medicinal marijuana, reported a 13 percent drop in revenue compared to the previous quarter, to Can$108 million.

The fall was mainly due to a 28 percent decline in cannabis sales in the fourth quarter, to Can$49 million.

Canopy Growth, which has had to close multiple stores in Canada due to lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, said it would mainly focus its efforts going forward on the Canadian, American and German markets for both recreational and medicinal marijuana.

