Canteen of European Parliament in Strasbourg Turns Into COVID-19 Test Center - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The canteen of the European Parliament building in the French city of Strasbourg has been turned into a test center to detect COVID-19, the France 2 television channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the canteen has remained empty for two months after the parliament was suspended as the number of coronavirus disease cases across Europe began to climb.

However, from Monday, the canteen has reopened as a test center. At the parliament building, members of the public who are asymptomatic or have come into contact with a carrier of the disease can be tested, the broadcaster said.

As of Tuesday morning, the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have registered more than 1.25 million cases of COVID-19 in the EU, UK, and countries of the European Economic Area since the start of the outbreak. The daily increase to the case total was 11,082, the ECDC said on Tuesday, a significant jump from the 8,605 new cases announced the day before.