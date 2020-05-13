UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canteen Of European Parliament In Strasbourg Turns Into COVID-19 Test Center - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Canteen of European Parliament in Strasbourg Turns Into COVID-19 Test Center - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The canteen of the European Parliament building in the French city of Strasbourg has been turned into a test center to detect COVID-19, the France 2 television channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the canteen has remained empty for two months after the parliament was suspended as the number of coronavirus disease cases across Europe began to climb.

However, from Monday, the canteen has reopened as a test center. At the parliament building, members of the public who are asymptomatic or have come into contact with a carrier of the disease can be tested, the broadcaster said.

As of Tuesday morning, the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have registered more than 1.25 million cases of COVID-19 in the EU, UK, and countries of the European Economic Area since the start of the outbreak. The daily increase to the case total was 11,082, the ECDC said on Tuesday, a significant jump from the 8,605 new cases announced the day before.

Related Topics

UK Europe Parliament France Strasbourg TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.