Canton Fair: a golden chance for trade

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) "Business is good this time. I'm here to find out more possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world", said Chief Manager Exports, Piano Exports FZCO, Pakistan Safdar Fayyaz while attending the 134th China Import and Export Fair held in Guangzhou, China.

The 134th China Import and Export Fair, known as Canton Fair, kicked off on October 15 and entered its third and final phase on October 31. The event, which will end on November 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday

It is Fayyaz's 2nd time attending the fair. This year he had dazzling stationery products with price & quality combination with him. He told CEN that they have some unique colored pencils from Pakistan that might interest international buyers.

According to the organizer, during the first two phases, a total of 157,200 overseas buyers attended the fair, representing an increase of 53.6 percent compared with the same period of last fair.

Among them, more than 100,000 buyers were from Belt and Road countries and regions, accounting for 64 percent of the total, witnessing an increase of 69.9 percent year-on-year. The number of buyers from Europe and the United States saw an increase of 54.9 percent compared with the 133rd event.

On top of increasing buyer traffic, the event attracted more exhibitors, too. Compared with the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th fair is expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of exhibition booths also increased. More than 28,000 exhibitors participated in the event, with 650 enterprises coming from 43 foreign countries and regions. Famous Pakistani textile brands including Gohar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. and M.K. Sons (Pvt.) Ltd. and so on are here to fortify ties with business partners and tap into the Chinese market.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

