Open Menu

Canton Fair: A Golden Chance For Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Canton Fair: a golden chance for trade

"Business is good this time. I'm here to find out more possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world", said Chief Manager Exports, Piano Exports FZCO, Pakistan Safdar Fayyaz while attending the 134th China Import and Export Fair held in Guangzhou, China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) "Business is good this time. I'm here to find out more possibility of doing business with China as well as the whole world", said Chief Manager Exports, Piano Exports FZCO, Pakistan Safdar Fayyaz while attending the 134th China Import and Export Fair held in Guangzhou, China.

The 134th China Import and Export Fair, known as Canton Fair, kicked off on October 15 and entered its third and final phase on October 31. The event, which will end on November 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from across the globe, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday

It is Fayyaz's 2nd time attending the fair. This year he had dazzling stationery products with price & quality combination with him. He told CEN that they have some unique colored pencils from Pakistan that might interest international buyers.

According to the organizer, during the first two phases, a total of 157,200 overseas buyers attended the fair, representing an increase of 53.6 percent compared with the same period of last fair.

Among them, more than 100,000 buyers were from Belt and Road countries and regions, accounting for 64 percent of the total, witnessing an increase of 69.9 percent year-on-year. The number of buyers from Europe and the United States saw an increase of 54.9 percent compared with the 133rd event.

On top of increasing buyer traffic, the event attracted more exhibitors, too. Compared with the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th fair is expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of exhibition booths also increased. More than 28,000 exhibitors participated in the event, with 650 enterprises coming from 43 foreign countries and regions. Famous Pakistani textile brands including Gohar Textile Mills Pvt Ltd. and M.K. Sons (Pvt.) Ltd. and so on are here to fortify ties with business partners and tap into the Chinese market.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Import Business Europe China Road Traffic Guangzhou Same Price Canton United States October November Market Textile Event From Top

Recent Stories

12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on ma ..

12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on marriage party

4 minutes ago
 Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu

Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu

4 minutes ago
 Australian PM 'pleased to be in Shanghai' as start ..

Australian PM 'pleased to be in Shanghai' as starts China visit

2 minutes ago
 Zardari condemns terror attack on Air Force base i ..

Zardari condemns terror attack on Air Force base in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on PAF ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on PAF airbase in Mianwali

2 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 460 winter bags to victims of ..

KSrelief distributes 460 winter bags to victims of floods in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
Australia reach 286 against England in key World C ..

Australia reach 286 against England in key World Cup clash

2 minutes ago
 4 mega projects in Lahore nearing completion

4 mega projects in Lahore nearing completion

13 minutes ago
 SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergenc ..

SIBF 2023 hosts Nobel laureate to discuss emergence of ‘Afrofuturism’ in glo ..

30 minutes ago
 ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023

ALC announces winners of Kanz Al Jeel Award 2023

30 minutes ago
 SIBF turns spotlight on remarkable contributions o ..

SIBF turns spotlight on remarkable contributions of women

30 minutes ago
 Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billi ..

Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billion

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World