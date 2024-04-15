Canton Fair Commences In Guangzhou, China
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 07:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The 135th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, commenced on Monday in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong province.
This year's spring canton fair boasts an exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters, the largest undertaking so far, with 28,600 companies participating in the export section, and 680 companies in the import section, CGTN reported.
A total of 144,000 overseas purchasers from 215 countries and regions have completed pre-registration as of last Saturday.
Figures showed an increase in participation of 21.4 percent from the U.S.,13 percent from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries, 24.7 percent from middle Eastern countries, 45.9 percent from Belt and Road Initiative participating nations and 15.5 percent from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership member countries.
As many as 288 leading enterprises as well as industrial and commercial institutions confirmed that they organized delegations to attend the event, marking an increase of 21.
5 percent from the previous session.
Over 5,500 national-level high-tech enterprises, manufacturing champions, and specialized "little giants" will be featured at the event, representing a 20 percent surge from the previous edition.
It is also expected that more than 1 million new products, over 450,000 green and low-carbon products, and over 250,000 independent intellectual property licensed products will be showcased.
In addition, the fair has introduced new trade formats, by setting up a cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot area and overseas warehouse display area for the first time, covering an area of 3,000 square meters.
The biannual event, held every spring and autumn, is the country's largest comprehensive trade show and one of the grandest events on the global trade Calendar. Since its inception in 1957, the fair has attracted over 9.3 million overseas visitors and established partnerships with 195 global partners.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
More Stories From World
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested4 minutes ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike24 minutes ago
-
US retail sales up more than expected in March34 minutes ago
-
Islands, sport and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia44 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks kills six in east Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing, man arrested2 hours ago
-
Golf: Scottie Scheffler factfile2 hours ago
-
France hosts Sudan conference a year into 'forgotten' war2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah claims attack on Israeli troops who had crossed border2 hours ago
-
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials3 hours ago
-
Oil sinks on de-escalation hopes despite Iran strike3 hours ago
-
Beijing half marathon probes 'embarrassing' win by Chinese runner3 hours ago