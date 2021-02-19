UrduPoint.com
Canvassers Flooding Streets Of San Salvador Less Than 10 Days Before Elections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:58 PM

With less than 10 days left before legislative and local elections, streets of El Salvador's capital have been flooded with enthusiastic canvassers, who, just for $10, eagerly besieged cars and passers-by, thrashing out campaign leaflets, a Sputnik correspondent reports

Antagonists in politics, supporters of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and the ruling Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), peacefully co-exist at busy Square of Italy in San Salvador.

The elections are scheduled for February 28.

