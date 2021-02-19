Canvassers Flooding Streets of San Salvador Less Than 10 Days Before Elections

With less than 10 days left before legislative and local elections, streets of El Salvador's capital have been flooded with enthusiastic canvassers, who, just for $10, eagerly besieged cars and passers-by, thrashing out campaign leaflets, a Sputnik correspondent reports

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) With less than 10 days left before legislative and local elections, streets of El Salvador's capital have been flooded with enthusiastic canvassers, who, just for $10, eagerly besieged cars and passers-by, thrashing out campaign leaflets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Antagonists in politics, supporters of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) and the ruling Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), peacefully co-exist at busy Square of Italy in San Salvador.

The elections are scheduled for February 28.