Capabilities of Russian Troops in Ukraine Increase Significantly - Military Commander

RUSSIAN TROOPS COMMAND POST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The combat capabilities of the group of Russian troops in Ukraine have increased significantly, with the situation in the area of Russia's special military operation stabilized, Sergei Surovikin, the general in charge of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

"In general, the situation in the area of the special military operation has been stabilized. The combat capabilities of the joint group of troops and forces have increased significantly. The combat and numerical composition of formations and military units has been increased thanks to mobilized citizens and volunteers, and additional reserves have been created," Surovikin told Russian Defense Minster Sergei Shoigu.