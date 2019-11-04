Capacity of Newest IR-9 Centrifuge to Be 50 Higher Than of IR-1 - Iranian Nuclear Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The capacity of Iran 's newest IR-9 centrifuge on uranium enrichment will be 50 times higher than the capacity of main IR-1 centrifuge, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a country's vice president, said on Monday.

"Some of these [centrifuges] have been built over the past two months, such as the IR-9, which has 50 SWUs [separative work unit, the amount of separation work done by an enrichment process]," Salehi said during a press conference, adding that Iran has 16 types of next-generation centrifuges.

The capacity of IE-1 centrifuges currently has 1SWUs.

Earlier in the day, Salehi said that Tehran increased its uranium production by more than tenfold in the last two months.