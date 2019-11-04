- Home
- World
- News
- Capacity of Newest IR-9 Centrifuge to Be 50 Higher Than of IR-1 - Iranian Nuclear Chief
Capacity Of Newest IR-9 Centrifuge To Be 50 Higher Than Of IR-1 - Iranian Nuclear Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 06:52 PM
The capacity of Iran's newest IR-9 centrifuge on uranium enrichment will be 50 times higher than the capacity of main IR-1 centrifuge, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and a country's vice president, said on Monday
"Some of these [centrifuges] have been built over the past two months, such as the IR-9, which has 50 SWUs [separative work unit, the amount of separation work done by an enrichment process]," Salehi said during a press conference, adding that Iran has 16 types of next-generation centrifuges.
The capacity of IE-1 centrifuges currently has 1SWUs.
Earlier in the day, Salehi said that Tehran increased its uranium production by more than tenfold in the last two months.