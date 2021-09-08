(@FahadShabbir)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Constitutional Court of Cape Verde rejected an appeal by the lawyers of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, thereby supporting his extradition to the United States.

In July 2019, Saab, a Colombian who is also a Venezuelan citizen, was included in the US sanctions list as the organizer of a "widespread corruption network" in the interests of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

A year later, at the request of the United States, Saab was detained in Cape Verde, where the plane on board which he flew to Iran stopped for refueling. The African country's court in January 2021 ruled to extradite him to the US, then the ruling was upheld by the Supreme Court.

"The cassation appeal regarding Alex Saab is dismissed," the ruling, published on the court's website, says.