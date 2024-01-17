Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Hearing a Dublin accent is just about the last thing you might expect around the Cape Verde squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Irish-born centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes has become a fixture in the Blue Sharks team in recent years.

The 31-year-old Shamrock Rovers defender helped the island nation claim a famous 2-1 win over Ghana in their opening game of this year's AFCON on Sunday, leaving them well placed to reach the last 16.

The son of a Cape Verdean father and Irish mother, he was handed his debut in 2019 after being tracked down via LinkedIn.

Lopes was part of the side that lost to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the last 16 in Cameroon two years ago and is in the squad again in Ivory Coast.

"Ever since I got this call up it is something I can't get enough of," he tells AFP just before training in Abidjan.

"Every time I meet up with the squad and we travel to Cape Verde or other parts of the world, I am just eager to learn more.

"It is a really great feeling in this group, what we have. From day one since I came here everyone accepted me and made me feel welcome."

So just how did the stopper capped by Ireland at Under-19 level -- he notably played alongside Jeff Hendrick, later of Burnley and Newcastle United -- end up turning out for Cape Verde?