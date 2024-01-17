Cape Verde's Irishman 'Pico' Lopes: From LinkedIn Call To Beating Ghana At AFCON
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Hearing a Dublin accent is just about the last thing you might expect around the Cape Verde squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Irish-born centre-back Roberto 'Pico' Lopes has become a fixture in the Blue Sharks team in recent years.
The 31-year-old Shamrock Rovers defender helped the island nation claim a famous 2-1 win over Ghana in their opening game of this year's AFCON on Sunday, leaving them well placed to reach the last 16.
The son of a Cape Verdean father and Irish mother, he was handed his debut in 2019 after being tracked down via LinkedIn.
Lopes was part of the side that lost to Sadio Mane's Senegal in the last 16 in Cameroon two years ago and is in the squad again in Ivory Coast.
"Ever since I got this call up it is something I can't get enough of," he tells AFP just before training in Abidjan.
"Every time I meet up with the squad and we travel to Cape Verde or other parts of the world, I am just eager to learn more.
"It is a really great feeling in this group, what we have. From day one since I came here everyone accepted me and made me feel welcome."
So just how did the stopper capped by Ireland at Under-19 level -- he notably played alongside Jeff Hendrick, later of Burnley and Newcastle United -- end up turning out for Cape Verde?
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
More Stories From World
-
Millions of Afghans go hungry as winter cold bites3 seconds ago
-
Vlahovic brace pushes Juve two points behind leaders Inter15 seconds ago
-
16 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor10 minutes ago
-
Millions of Afghans go hungry as winter cold bites20 minutes ago
-
'Amazing' 16-year-old Andreeva thrashes sixth seed Jabeur at Australian Open40 minutes ago
-
New Zealand v Pakistan - 3rd Twenty20 International score40 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka50 minutes ago
-
Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines50 minutes ago
-
17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results2 hours ago
-
Rumors, disinformation fuel panic amid Ecuador narco war8 hours ago
-
VAR drama as Saudi Arabia roar back to beat Oman at Asian Cup8 hours ago