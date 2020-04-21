UrduPoint.com
Capital Berlin, Major German States Announce Masks Required On Public Transport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:06 PM

Germany's capital Berlin joined several federal states in announcing Tuesday that it will make protective masks compulsory on public transport, in a bid to halt contagion of the novel coronavirus

Following similar announcements from states including Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Hesse, Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told reporters that "to be able to protect people" in trains, busses and trams, his city government intended to make "protection of the nose and mouth compulsory from April 27".

