Capital Berlin, major German states announce masks required on public transport

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Germany's capital Berlin joined several Federal states in announcing Tuesday that it will make protective masks compulsory on public transport, in a bid to halt contagion of the novel coronavirus.

Following similar announcements from states including Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg and Hesse, Berlin mayor Michael Mueller told reporters that "to be able to protect people" in trains, busses and trams, his city government intended to make "protection of the nose and mouth compulsory from April 27".