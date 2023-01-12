UrduPoint.com

Capital Mayors of Visegrad Group Visit Kiev at Klitschko's Invitation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Capital mayors of the Visegrad Four (V4) countries, namely Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, traveled to Kiev this week at the invitation of the Ukrainian city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, Budapest head Gergely Karacsony said on Wednesday.

"Together with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, Bratislava Mayor Matus Vallo and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, we have spent 17 hours on the train to reach Kyiv (Kiev) as the Pact of Free Cities V4 delegation," the Budapest mayor wrote on social media.

Karacsony posted online a photo of the four mayors traveling to Kiev by train and said he had told Klitschko during a meeting that Budapest stood with Ukrainians. The Hungarian, a member of an opposition green party, argued that the ruling Fidesz did not speak for all Hungarians when it came to Ukraine.

