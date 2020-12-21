UrduPoint.com
Capital Of Central African Republic Calm, There Were No Coup Attempts - Russian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Capital of Central African Republic Calm, There Were No Coup Attempts - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) There were no coup attempts in the Central African Republic, rioters did not make it to to Bangui, so the capital is calm, Russian ambassador to the country Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday.

On Saturday, the car government accused former president François Bozizé of plotting a coup. The statement was made as three main rebel insurgent groups in the countries said they were uniting against the government ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for December 27.

"There were no coup attempts. The thing is the Constitutional Court, which was vetting all candidates, on December 3 rejected four presidential hopefuls including ex-president Bozizé, since the law says that the person who is running for president must reside in the country for at least a year.

He did not provide any proof of his residing here for more than a year," the diplomat said.

As a result, about 500 supporters of the former presidents and some insurgents began a protest march toward Bangui to show their dissatisfaction with the decision o the Constitutional Court," the ambassador said.

"So there was no coup as they did not make it to Bangui," Titorenko said.

The Russian Embassy boosted its security measures, but only "in proportion to the situation in the capital," and is expecting the tensions to calm down in the coming days, the diplomat said.

