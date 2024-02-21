Open Menu

Capital One's Takeover Of Discover Reshuffles US Credit Card Sector

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Capital One's takeover of Discover reshuffles US credit card sector

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Capital One's proposed merger with the US credit card specialist Discover has reshuffled the deck in a fast-growing sector in the United States, where cash is gradually disappearing from the landscape.

The all-stock deal is worth around $35.3 billion, and is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025. The deal, which will be subject to antitrust scrutiny, values Discover's shares at a 27 percent premium, and would create a US banking behemoth.

Under the terms of the agreement, around 60 percent of the new company will be owned by Capital One's shareholders, with the remainder going to those of the financial services company.

Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, representing a premium of 26.6 percent on Discover's closing share price on 16 February of just over $110.

Although the merger still has to be approved by the US regulatory authorities, Capital One's founder and chief executive Richard Fairbank sounded optimistic in a conference call on Tuesday, telling investors that the two companies "are well positioned for approval.

"

"Discover adds $218 billion in annual spend and $102 billion in loans to Capital One's credit card franchise, increasing our scale where it matters," he said.

"These additional revenue synergies have not been included in our deal model," he added.

Discover's chief executive Michael Rhodes said the deal gave his firm "the opportunity to scale at a very rapid pace, and much more so than we could certainly do on organic basis."

"And if I look at the organizations that have the most synergistic impact, with Discover, it is Capital One," he added.

Capital One saw a relatively modest market reaction after the deal was announced: at noon local time (1700 GMT), shares were up 0.7 percent. By contrast, Discover shares surged almost 15 percent on the news.

Related Topics

Company Price United States February Market From Agreement Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

9 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

9 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

9 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

9 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

9 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

9 hours ago
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

9 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

9 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

9 hours ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

9 hours ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From World