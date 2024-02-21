New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Capital One's proposed merger with the US credit card specialist Discover has reshuffled the deck in a fast-growing sector in the United States, where cash is gradually disappearing from the landscape.

The all-stock deal is worth around $35.3 billion, and is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025. The deal, which will be subject to antitrust scrutiny, values Discover's shares at a 27 percent premium, and would create a US banking behemoth.

Under the terms of the agreement, around 60 percent of the new company will be owned by Capital One's shareholders, with the remainder going to those of the financial services company.

Discover shareholders will receive 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share, representing a premium of 26.6 percent on Discover's closing share price on 16 February of just over $110.

Although the merger still has to be approved by the US regulatory authorities, Capital One's founder and chief executive Richard Fairbank sounded optimistic in a conference call on Tuesday, telling investors that the two companies "are well positioned for approval.

"Discover adds $218 billion in annual spend and $102 billion in loans to Capital One's credit card franchise, increasing our scale where it matters," he said.

"These additional revenue synergies have not been included in our deal model," he added.

Discover's chief executive Michael Rhodes said the deal gave his firm "the opportunity to scale at a very rapid pace, and much more so than we could certainly do on organic basis."

"And if I look at the organizations that have the most synergistic impact, with Discover, it is Capital One," he added.

Capital One saw a relatively modest market reaction after the deal was announced: at noon local time (1700 GMT), shares were up 0.7 percent. By contrast, Discover shares surged almost 15 percent on the news.