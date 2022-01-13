UrduPoint.com

Capitol Assault Probe Wants Testimony From Top Republican Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Capitol assault probe wants testimony from top Republican lawmaker

:The Congressional committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol requested Wednesday testimony from top Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy, seeking information on his calls with Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Congressional committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol requested Wednesday testimony from top Republican lawmaker Kevin McCarthy, seeking information on his calls with Donald Trump.

The request from the Democrat-led January 6 Select Committee set up a clash with McCarthy, the House minority leader, who communicated with then-president Trump at the moment hundreds of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol a year ago.

The committee said McCarthy had been in contact with Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack, when Trump and aides were planning an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the next president on January 6, 2021.

"We also must learn about how the president's plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," committee chairman Bennie Thompson said in a letter to McCarthy.

In addition, Thompson said, "You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway." McCarthy declined the request for testimony Wednesday evening, slamming the committee's investigation as illegitimate.

The committee "wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol.

I have nothing else to add," McCarthy said in a statement.

"It is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power." In the attack, hundreds of Trump backers forced their way into the Capitol, halting the certification of Biden's election victory over Trump, and forcing Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over Congress, into hiding.

Thompson's committee is examining if Trump and his advisors encouraged or even plotted the violence.

After January 6, McCarthy told media that he had tried to discourage the effort to block certification, had a "heated" phone conversation with Trump on the day of the attack, and that Trump had at one point accepted some responsibility for it.

"All of this information bears directly on President Trump's state of mind during the January 6th attack as the violence was underway," the letter to McCarthy said.

McCarthy had criticized Trump after the Capitol attack but has since resumed his support for the former president.

The committee has issued subpoenas to key figures who refused to testify voluntarily, and referred charges of contempt to the Justice Department on two who still refused, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and chief of staff Meadows.

But it was unclear whether the committee would go so far with a senior member of Congress.

Related Topics

Election Attack World Minority Trump Thompson January Congress Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

1 hour ago
 Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equa ..

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

18 seconds ago
 Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as ..

Khawaja to open for Australia in 5th Ashes Test as Harris dropped

20 seconds ago
 Barrett shines as Knicks halt streaking Mavs

Barrett shines as Knicks halt streaking Mavs

21 seconds ago
 348 shopkeepers booked over decanting, mini-petrol ..

348 shopkeepers booked over decanting, mini-petrol pumps in 2021

24 seconds ago
 Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter perfor ..

Fast Retailing reports record first-quarter performance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.