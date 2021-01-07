UrduPoint.com
Capitol Building In Michigan Closes Due To Threat, Police Investigating - Lawmakers

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Capitol Building in Michigan Closes Due to Threat, Police Investigating - Lawmakers

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Capitol building in the US state of Michigan has been shut down due to a security threat that police are investigating, several lawmakers said on via Twitter on Thurday.

"Our Lansing Capitol has been closed for the day because of threats that have been made," congressman Abdullah Hammoud said.

Hammoud, State Senator Mallory McMorrow and other local lawmakers shared screenshots of a security alert they had received from the Michigan State Police Department.

"Due to a threat received early this morning, January 7, 2021, the Capitol building is temporarily closed to all members and staff. Michigan State Police are investigating," the alert said.

The fresh threats come just one day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

