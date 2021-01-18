UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capitol Hill Lockdown Caused By Fire In Nearby Homeless Shelter - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

Capitol Hill Lockdown Caused by Fire in Nearby Homeless Shelter - Reports

The US Capitol went into lockdown because of a fire at homeless' tents nearby, the NBC News reported citing a law enforcement official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The US Capitol went into lockdown because of a fire at homeless' tents nearby, the NBC news reported citing a law enforcement official.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that the staff in all Capitol buildings were told to stay inside because of an "external threat."

Related Topics

Fire Media All

Recent Stories

UAE becomes world’s first country to produce alu ..

30 minutes ago

Bilal Ghaffar nominated as PTI's parliamentary par ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Kills at Least 8 Members of Afghan Securit ..

1 minute ago

GBPWD hands over Gilgit-Chitral road to NHA

1 minute ago

Pb govt utilizing maximum available resources for ..

1 minute ago

Davis Cup Finals lengthened to reduce 'burden on p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.