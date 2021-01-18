Capitol Hill Lockdown Caused by Fire in Nearby Homeless Shelter - Reports

The US Capitol went into lockdown because of a fire at homeless' tents nearby, the NBC News reported citing a law enforcement official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The US Capitol went into lockdown because of a fire at homeless' tents nearby, the NBC news reported citing a law enforcement official.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that the staff in all Capitol buildings were told to stay inside because of an "external threat."