Capitol Police to Probe Threats to Congress Members in California, Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The US Capitol Police (USCP) is opening field offices in the populous states of California and Florida to investigate threats to members of Congress following the January 6 Capitol riot, the organization announced on Tuesday.

"The Department is ...in the process of opening Regional Field Offices in California and Florida with additional regions in the near future to investigate threats to Members of Congress," the USCP said in a press release..

The police department has also "solidified" its new Critical Incident Response Plan, which establishes a multi-phase action plan to quickly mobilize local, state, and Federal manpower, including the Department of Defense, to respond to emergencies, the organization added.

"It is also working with Congressional oversight and the Capitol Police Board to obtain the authority to immediately request National Guard assistance if needed without having to wait for board approval," the USCP said

The Capitol Police's Civil Disturbance Unit has increased training, to include joint training with the National Guard and riot training and it is increasing its use of force, tactical, equipment, leadership, and incident command training, the release added.