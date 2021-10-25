Capitol Riot Planners Had Multiple Meetings With US Lawmakers Ahead of January 6 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The planners and organizers of the January 6 protest participated in dozens of meetings with several members of the US Congress and White House staff, Rolling Stone reported on Monday citing three unnamed sources.

Several planners of the January 6 protest in Washington have started to communicate with the US House Select Committee investigators and revealed that some members of Congress were involved in planning Trump's efforts to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states and the January 6 event.

The sources said they participated in "dozens" of planning briefings ahead of the January 6 events, the report said.

"I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene specifically," one of the sources said as quoted by the report. "I remember talking to probably close to a dozen other members at one point or another or their staffs.

"

The sources said they interacted with the Trump administration, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who they believe had a real opportunity to prevent any violence, the report said.

The sources said they also met with a number of other lawmakers, including Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs from Arizona, Lauren Boebert from Colorado, Mo Brooks from Alabama, Madison Cawthorn from North Carolina, and Louie Gohmert from Texas, the report added.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election that Trump said were fraudulent. The authorities have charged and arrested more than 600 people for participating in the event while the Congress established a Select Committee to probe the events.