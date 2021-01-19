UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Capitol Rioter Accused Of Stealing Laptop From Pelosi's Office Arrested - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

Capitol Rioter Accused of Stealing Laptop From Pelosi's Office Arrested - Reports

The US federal authorities have arrested Riley June Williams, a Capitol rioter who allegedly stole a laptop from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The US federal authorities have arrested Riley June Williams, a Capitol rioter who allegedly stole a laptop from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the media outlet, Williams' ex-partner told the FBI that she had stolen the laptop or hard drive during the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. The authorities are currently investigating the claims.

The woman's friends reportedly have a video, in which Williams can be seen stealing the electronic device from Pelosi's office, the newspaper added.

The ex-partner also told the FBI that Williams "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service," as stated in a criminal complaint, obtained by the Washington Post.

Williams was previously charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

On January 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and over 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot. On Saturday, the US Department of Defense said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to ensure security during the Joe Biden inauguration on January 20.

Related Topics

Election Riots Police Russia Washington Trump Nancy Capitol Hill January June Congress Criminals Women FBI Post Media From

Recent Stories

Speakers shed light on safety, preventive measures ..

1 minute ago

El Talento and La Liga HPC tighten their grip on U ..

6 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with Gigantic 6000mAh battery ..

14 minutes ago

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quar ..

44 seconds ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers ..

45 seconds ago

What is Mufti Qavi’s reaction after being slappe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.