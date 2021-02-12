Capitol Rioters Believed Trump Invited Them, Regret 'Cascades' - Impeachment Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Democratic impeachment prosecutors on Thursday argued that the Capitol rioters acted on Donald Trump's marching orders and not for their own reasons as alleged by the defense.

House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors, are wrapping up their presentation of the case at the Senate for Trump's conviction on the incitement of insurrection charges. The allegations have been flatly denied by the former president and his lawyers, who are expected to take the floor on Friday.

"That's just not the case [that they acted on their own]. It's not what the insurrectionists actually said. They said they came here because the president instructed them to do so... he invited them with clear instructions for a specific time and place and with clear orders to fight to stop the certification in Congress by any means necessary," Impeachment manager Diana DeGette said. "As more and more of these people have been charged, the confession and the regret simply cascades. More and more insurrectionists are admitting that they came at Trump's direction."

The congresswoman also provided numerous videos and quotes to support her point.

"You don't have to take my word for it that the insurrectionists acted at Donald Trump's direction. They said so," she said.

Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin accused Trump of cultivating for months "America's most dangerous extremist groups" with "corrosive lies and violent rhetoric." He showed several videos that captured physical attacks on Trump's opponents over recent years and the former president's own remarks that purportedly encouraged violence.

"Get them the hell out of here, please. Throw them out... Knock the crap out of them. I'll pay for the legal fees. I promise," Trump was recorded saying during his supporters' gatherings.

Raskin sought to prove that Trump was fully aware of his fans' loyalty and the violent nature of their radical wing.

"And he knew that his most hardcore supporters were willing to direct violence at elected officials, to attack and lay siege to a Capitol building. And he knew they would be ready to heed his call on January 6 to stop the steal by violence to block the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. He knew they were coming, he brought them here and he welcomed them with open arms," he said.

Trump's lawyers defended his vocal refusal to concede elections and an appeal to his supporters to "fight like hell" as constitutionally protected free speech. They argued that Trump could not foresee violence and moved to denounce it swiftly.

In their speeches to the Senate impeachment managers also claimed that Trump "is not showing remorse, he is showing defiance." They warned that more violence is possible unless action is taken.

The defense team will take the floor on Friday and, according to CNN, is expected within a single day to present the case for acquittal paving the way for the senators to debate and vote on the case. The verdict may be passed as early as this weekend and is likely to be in favor of Trump given a lack of a two-thirds majority in the chamber needed for conviction.