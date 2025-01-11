Captain Alexander-Arnold Leads Liverpool Cruise Into FA Cup 4th Round
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning strike lit up Liverpool's 4-0 win over League Two Accrington Stanley to cruise into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
The England international was named captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk in a much-changed side named by Arne Slot and led by example after a being criticised for his display in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last weekend.
Slot made eight changes after suffering just his second defeat in charge of the Reds in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.
The Dutchman had warned the Premier League leaders that a trip to Anfield would be Accrington's "Champions League final."
A mammoth 86 league positions behind Liverpool in the 92-team English league system, Stanley held out for nearly half an hour.
"It was surreal," said Accrington forward and Liverpool fan Josh Woods.
"They are world-class players and on the counter it is hard to stop.
"
Diogo Jota was left with a simple task to tap in from Darwin Nunez's low cross to open the floodgates.
Alexander-Arnold then stepped forward to double the lead with a sumptuous hit into the top corner from outside the box.
Jayden Danns made the most of just his second appearance of the season to fire in the third 14 minutes from time.
Federico Chiesa's Liverpool career has so far failed to get going due to injury problems.
But the Italian took advantage of some rare game time to net his first goal for the club with a long range strike in off the far post.
"It is definitely a good first step, but as much as I liked the way Accrington Stanley played we have to take into consideration that we're talking about League Two level," said Slot on Chiesa's second half cameo off the bench.
"It is good to have him back on the pitch. He was a threat, but let's not get carried away."
