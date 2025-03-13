Captain of cargo ship in North Sea crash is Russian

Grimsby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The detained captain of a cargo ship which struck a tanker chartered by the US military is a Russian national, the owners of the container vessel said on Wednesday, as investigators sought to determine why the North Sea crash happened.

Monday's collision triggered huge fires aboard the two ships, which required a massive high-seas firefighting effort to bring under control.

The blaze on the tanker had been extinguished by Wednesday, according to its US-based operator, while the flames on the cargo ship had been greatly reduced, the coast guard said.

Investigations are ongoing into how the Portuguese-flagged Solong cargo ship ran into the US-flagged Stena Immaculate, which was anchored about 13 miles (20 kilometres) off the coast of the northeastern UK port of Hull.

UK police on Tuesday arrested the captain of the Solong, owned by German company Ernst Russ, on suspicion of manslaughter after the crash left one crew member missing, presumed dead.