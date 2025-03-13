Open Menu

Captain Of Cargo Ship In North Sea Crash Is Russian

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Captain of cargo ship in North Sea crash is Russian

Grimsby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The detained captain of a cargo ship which struck a tanker chartered by the US military is a Russian national, the owners of the container vessel said on Wednesday, as investigators sought to determine why the North Sea crash happened.

Monday's collision triggered huge fires aboard the two ships, which required a massive high-seas firefighting effort to bring under control.

The blaze on the tanker had been extinguished by Wednesday, according to its US-based operator, while the flames on the cargo ship had been greatly reduced, the coast guard said.

Investigations are ongoing into how the Portuguese-flagged Solong cargo ship ran into the US-flagged Stena Immaculate, which was anchored about 13 miles (20 kilometres) off the coast of the northeastern UK port of Hull.

UK police on Tuesday arrested the captain of the Solong, owned by German company Ernst Russ, on suspicion of manslaughter after the crash left one crew member missing, presumed dead.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for coopera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..

10 hours ago
 King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

11 hours ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

11 hours ago
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

11 hours ago
 UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military in ..

UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..

12 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Ras ..

International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..

12 hours ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

12 hours ago
 MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

MGX backs Binance in landmark investment

12 hours ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

12 hours ago

More Stories From World