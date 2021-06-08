UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Captain Of Japan's Fishing Schooner Suspected Of Improper Ship Handling - Coast Guard

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Captain of Japan's Fishing Schooner Suspected of Improper Ship Handling - Coast Guard

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The captain of Japan's fishing schooner Dai-hachi Hokko-maru, which collided with Russia's Amur merchant ship late in May, is suspected of improper ship handling that resulted in fatalities, the Mombetsu Coast Guard Office confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, documents regarding suspicions were sent to the captain of the Japanese fishing schooner," a spokesman for the coast guard office said, asked to comment on a recent report by Kyodo news agency.

The Russian Consulate General in Sapporo clarified that "an inquiry is being conducted into the captain of the Japanese vessel through exchanging documents."

Related Topics

Russia Sapporo Japan May

Recent Stories

One Out of Every Two Smartphones Will Support 5G b ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Opens Pre-bookings for HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i N ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS, CMH Medical College ink MoU for academic, re ..

12 minutes ago

PM says killing of Muslim family in Canada is cond ..

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Algeria's Permanent Represen ..

14 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.