TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The captain of Japan's fishing schooner Dai-hachi Hokko-maru, which collided with Russia's Amur merchant ship late in May, is suspected of improper ship handling that resulted in fatalities, the Mombetsu Coast Guard Office confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, documents regarding suspicions were sent to the captain of the Japanese fishing schooner," a spokesman for the coast guard office said, asked to comment on a recent report by Kyodo news agency.

The Russian Consulate General in Sapporo clarified that "an inquiry is being conducted into the captain of the Japanese vessel through exchanging documents."