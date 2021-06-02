UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Captain Of Russia's Amur Vessel Pressured To Assume Guilt - Consul General In Japan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Captain of Russia's Amur Vessel Pressured to Assume Guilt - Consul General in Japan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) There is no substantial evidence of wronging on the part of the crew of Russia's Amur merchant ship, which collided with a Japanese fishing vessel in late May, Russian Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the ship's captain is being pressured into admitting guilt.

"There is no convincing evidence of gilt against our sailors form the Amur vessel. According to out information, the captain and his third mate are currently being pressured to admit some kind of nonexistent guilt," Marin said.

The Russian Amur vessel with 23 people on board that was transporting seafood to Monbetsu from Sakhalin in Russia's Far East and Japanese fishing boat Hokko Maru No. 8 carrying 5 people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead. The captain of Amur is currently answering questions of the Japanese Coast Guard.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Sapporo May From

Recent Stories

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from Jun ..

31 seconds ago

Polisario leader leaves Spain, flies to Algeria

8 minutes ago

SC issues notices to respondents on petition filed ..

8 minutes ago

Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of s ..

8 minutes ago

23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

8 minutes ago

SC directs immediate appointments on vacant posts ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.