TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) There is no substantial evidence of wronging on the part of the crew of Russia's Amur merchant ship, which collided with a Japanese fishing vessel in late May, Russian Consul General in Sapporo Sergey Marin told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that the ship's captain is being pressured into admitting guilt.

"There is no convincing evidence of gilt against our sailors form the Amur vessel. According to out information, the captain and his third mate are currently being pressured to admit some kind of nonexistent guilt," Marin said.

The Russian Amur vessel with 23 people on board that was transporting seafood to Monbetsu from Sakhalin in Russia's Far East and Japanese fishing boat Hokko Maru No. 8 carrying 5 people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead. The captain of Amur is currently answering questions of the Japanese Coast Guard.