Captain Of Ship In North Sea Crash Charged With Manslaughter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Russian captain of a cargo ship involved in Monday's crash with a tanker in the North Sea off the coast of England was charged Friday with gross negligence manslaughter, UK police said.
The captain was arrested Monday after his ship, the Solong, rammed into the tanker Stena Immaculate, setting both vessels ablaze.
"The captain of the Solong vessel, Vladimir Motin, 59 years old, of Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, has been charged with Gross Negligence Manslaughter and been remanded in police custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court" on Saturday, Humberside Police said in a statement.
It added that "extensive searches" were carried out by HM Coastguard to locate a missing crew member from the Solong, who is now presumed deceased.
The crew member was identified by state prosecutors as Mark Angelo Pernia, a 38-year-old Filipino.
The tanker, which had been chartered by the US military, was anchored off the coast of Hull in northeastern England at the time of the crash.
Police were granted two extensions on Wednesday and Thursday to allow more time to question the captain given "the complexities of the incident", the Humberside police force said in a statement.
Fires burned on both ships for several days after the collision, requiring a massive firefighting response.
All crew members aboard the US-flagged Stena Immaculate were rescued.
The Russian embassy in London was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying Friday that none of the five Russian crew members on the Solong had been hurt in the incident.
It also said Russian consular officials had spoken to the captain by phone.
Although the British government has ruled out foul play, investigators are still determining the causes of the crash.
Pockets of fire were still being reported on the deck of the Solong on Thursday evening, according to the UK Coastguard.
"Extensive lines of enquiry are continuing," police said.
Salvage teams boarded the vessels on Thursday to carry out initial damage assessments.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025
UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister
ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024
Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor
Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..
Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany
PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada
President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..
More Stories From World
-
Starmer to host coalition call as he says Putin 'not serious about peace'1 minute ago
-
Cleveland cruise to record 16th straight win, Boston clinch1 minute ago
-
New nationwide blackout hits Cuba, officials say1 minute ago
-
Unification Church faces dissolution in Japan2 minutes ago
-
Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff war, stocks rebound2 minutes ago
-
Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany2 minutes ago
-
Captain of ship in North Sea crash charged with manslaughter2 minutes ago
-
Amid rise in anti-Muslim bigotry, UN chief urges everyone to combat Islamophobia12 minutes ago
-
Crew launch to ISS paves way for 'stranded' astronauts' return22 minutes ago
-
Cuba suffers fourth nationwide blackout in five months22 minutes ago
-
Macron tells Russia to stop 'delaying' on truce proposal9 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to enhance think tanks, academia engagement10 hours ago