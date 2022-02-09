Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'weakening'

(@FahadShabbir)

Rare interviews with captured members of a militant group terrorising northern Mozambique point to low morale in their ranks and to an insurgency that is losing steam in the face of Rwandan forces

The Rwandan army late last month let journalists interview some of the fighters that it had captured since launching operations in the troubled region last July.

Linked to the so-called Islamic State, the extremist group has rampaged across towns and villages in northern Mozambique since 2017 with the goal of establishing a hardline caliphate.

It is known locally as Al Shabab, although it has no link to the group with a similar name in Somalia.

Jusuf Mohamed, a Mozambican member, said the insurgents had lost ground in recent months.

The militants never feared Mozambican soldiers, the detained fighter, who appeared in his twenties said.

But since Rwandan defence forces deployed in the country six months ago, they have "started to get afraid and have become very weak." "They've actually lost their power," he told reporters at a Rwandan base in Cabo Delgado province a few days after being captured, his hair cut short and wearing a floral tan-and-red shirt.

They "now run away as soon as they hear the first Rwandan gunshot." He said their commanders had instructed them "not to attack" the Rwandans.

Behind him, an assortment of seized equipment including rocket-propelled grenades, rifles and mobile handsets lay on a canvas sheet.

Mohamed and other militants were being held by Rwandan forces, but were soon to be handed over to Mozambican authorities.