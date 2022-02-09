UrduPoint.com

Captured Militants In Mozambique Say Insurgency 'weakening'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Captured militants in Mozambique say insurgency 'weakening'

Rare interviews with captured members of a militant group terrorising northern Mozambique point to low morale in their ranks and to an insurgency that is losing steam in the face of Rwandan forces

Mocmboa da Praia (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Rare interviews with captured members of a militant group terrorising northern Mozambique point to low morale in their ranks and to an insurgency that is losing steam in the face of Rwandan forces.

The Rwandan army late last month let journalists interview some of the fighters that it had captured since launching operations in the troubled region last July.

Linked to the so-called Islamic State, the extremist group has rampaged across towns and villages in northern Mozambique since 2017 with the goal of establishing a hardline caliphate.

It is known locally as Al Shabab, although it has no link to the group with a similar name in Somalia.

Jusuf Mohamed, a Mozambican member, said the insurgents had lost ground in recent months.

The militants never feared Mozambican soldiers, the detained fighter, who appeared in his twenties said.

But since Rwandan defence forces deployed in the country six months ago, they have "started to get afraid and have become very weak." "They've actually lost their power," he told reporters at a Rwandan base in Cabo Delgado province a few days after being captured, his hair cut short and wearing a floral tan-and-red shirt.

They "now run away as soon as they hear the first Rwandan gunshot." He said their commanders had instructed them "not to attack" the Rwandans.

Behind him, an assortment of seized equipment including rocket-propelled grenades, rifles and mobile handsets lay on a canvas sheet.

Mohamed and other militants were being held by Rwandan forces, but were soon to be handed over to Mozambican authorities.

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Militants Army Mobile Mozambique July 2017

Recent Stories

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delive ..

Huawei released HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021, delivering upgraded new smart produc ..

18 minutes ago
 The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVI ..

The United States Has Donated Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio sp ..

Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio spectrum observation system

1 minute ago
 AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: ..

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

14 minutes ago
 49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

49 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

14 minutes ago
 American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's ..

American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's cross at Beijing 2022

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>