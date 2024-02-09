Capuozzo, Varney start for Italy against Ireland

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Star full-back Ange Capuozzo and scrum-half Stephen Varney make their return to Italy's starting XV to play Ireland in the second round of the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday.

Capuozzo, ruled out of the 27-24 defeat by England last week through illness, starts with Tommaso Allan -- a try scorer against the English -- falling to the bench.

Varney is named at half-back alongside Paolo Garbisi, with scrum-half cover offered by Martin Page-Relo.

Michele Lamaro skippers the team from No 8, with Manuel Zuliani and Alessandro Izekor the starting flankers in the absence through injury of Sebastian Negri (ribs) and Lorenzo Cannone (leg).

Lorenzo Pani gets another start on the right wing as does Monty Ioane on the left outside the retained midfield partnership of Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello.

The front five, comprising locks Federico Ruzza and Niccolo Cannone, and frontrow forwards Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Danilo Fischetti, is unchanged from the England game.

South Africa-born Exeter No 8 Ross Vintcent is in line to win his first cap after being named on the bench.

Italy (15-1)

Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Izekor; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

