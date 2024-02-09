Capuozzo, Varney Start For Italy Against Ireland
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Star full-back Ange Capuozzo and scrum-half Stephen Varney make their return to Italy's starting XV to play Ireland in the second round of the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday.
Capuozzo, ruled out of the 27-24 defeat by England last week through illness, starts with Tommaso Allan -- a try scorer against the English -- falling to the bench.
Varney is named at half-back alongside Paolo Garbisi, with scrum-half cover offered by Martin Page-Relo.
Michele Lamaro skippers the team from No 8, with Manuel Zuliani and Alessandro Izekor the starting flankers in the absence through injury of Sebastian Negri (ribs) and Lorenzo Cannone (leg).
Lorenzo Pani gets another start on the right wing as does Monty Ioane on the left outside the retained midfield partnership of Juan Ignacio Brex and Tommaso Menoncello.
The front five, comprising locks Federico Ruzza and Niccolo Cannone, and frontrow forwards Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi and Danilo Fischetti, is unchanged from the England game.
South Africa-born Exeter No 8 Ross Vintcent is in line to win his first cap after being named on the bench.
Italy (15-1)
Ange Capuozzo; Lorenzo Pani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro (capt), Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Izekor; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Martin Page-Relo, Tommaso Allan, Federico Mori
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Ivory Coast's Haller eyes AFCON glory after cancer battle, Bundesliga agony4 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry settles UK hacking lawsuit against Mirror tabloid4 minutes ago
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 881 hour ago
-
Polish farmers protest Ukraine imports as govt weighs new bans1 hour ago
-
Law and politics hamper UK museum artefacts returns1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores1 hour ago
-
Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks1 hour ago
-
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival4 hours ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 884 hours ago