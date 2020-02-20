UrduPoint.com
Car Accident In India's Maharashtra State Leaves 6 People Dead, 6 More Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 08:50 AM

Car Accident in India's Maharashtra State Leaves 6 People Dead, 6 More Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Six people died and six more were injured in a car accident in the central Indian state of Maharashtra, Indian media reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the city of Chandrapur on late Wednesday when a truck collided with a car, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Further details of the accident remain unknown.

