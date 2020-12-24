UrduPoint.com
Car Accident In Northern Nigeria Leaves 12 People Dead, 25 More Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH Thu 24th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Car Accident in Northern Nigeria Leaves 12 People Dead, 25 More Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) At least 12 people have died and 25 more have been injured as a result of a car accident in northern Nigeria, media reported.

The accident occurred on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, with a trailer having gone off the road and overturned, the Today newspaper reported on late Wednesday, citing officials.

The incident also left several livestock dead.

Officials said that the accident had been caused by a combination of speeding, the poor state of the road, driving against the direction of traffic and loss of control over the vehicle by the driver.

