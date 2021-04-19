Car Accident in Northern Philippines Leaves 13 People Killed - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Thirteen people died in the Philippine province of Kalinga as a result of a passenger minivan capsizing into a local water canal last night, the provincial authorities said.

A black Ford Everest was on the road with 15 passengers on board when around 6:15 p.m.

local time (10:15 GMT) it turned over and fell into the irrigation canal of the Tabuk City, according to the statement.

"Out of the 15 passengers, 13 died from drowning despite the efforts of our rescuers to revive them," the provincial administration said on Facebook.

There were at least three children aged from 3-5 among the casualties, according to the list of Names attached to the statement.