Car Accident In South Africa Kills 21 People, Including 19 Children- Emergency Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) At least 21 people, including 19 children, have been killed in an accident in the South African eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, the News24 news portal reported on Saturday, citing emergency services.

"The fatally injured include two adults and 19 children aged between about five and 12 years old," KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie was quoted as saying by News24.

A minibus with Primary pupils on board collided with a delivery truck on Friday afternoon.

