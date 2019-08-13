UrduPoint.com
Car Accident In Uganda Leaves 2 People Dead, 45 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Two people died and 45 more were injured on Monday in a car accident involving a bus in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, local media reported.

The accident occurred on the Iganga-Bugiri highway, when the bus tried to avoid a collision with a boda boda motorcycle taxi and overturned, the New Vision newspaper reported.

The incident took place amid a heavy rain.

Some of those injured are reportedly in critical condition.

According to police, the accident was likely to be caused by speeding and recklessness by the bus driver.

