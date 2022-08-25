Car Accident Involving Bus in Turkey Leaves 25 People Injured - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A car accident involving a bus occurred in the northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya, leaving 25 people injured, media reported.

The accident took place on the D-650 roadway in the Arifiye district, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The injured people were sent to hospitals.

Causes of the accident remain unknown.