KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Five people were killed and six more injured on Tuesday in a car accident in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory, the press service of the local department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

The incident, involving several vehicles, occurred in the Ust-Labinsky District, on the Temryuk-Krasnodar-Kropotkin highway.

"Five people [died]," the press service said, adding that the list of the deceased people included two children.

According to the regional department of the Healthcare Ministry, four injured people are in a hospital of Ust-Labinsk, while two more were sent to Krasnodar by special aircraft.