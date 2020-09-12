Car Accident Leaves 7 People Dead, 5 More Injured in Western Bolivia - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Seven people have died and five more injured in a car accident in the western part of Bolivia, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the accident took place on Friday on the La Paz-Desaguadero roadway when a minibus collided with a truck.

Local officials said that the collision was likely to be caused by the overspeed by the minibus driver.