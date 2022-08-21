(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) A car has caught on fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, a law enforcement source has confirmed to Sputnik.

According to the Russian Kommersant newspaper, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and analyst, and a proponent of Traditionalist beliefs, could have been killed in the accident.

Dugin has reportedly arrived on the scene of the accident on Mozhayskoye Highway. According to several Russian media reports, an explosion preceded the accident involving the Land Cruiser Prado vehicle.

Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July. Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015.