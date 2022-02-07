CAR Ambassador in Moscow Congratulates Newly Appointed Russian Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Ambassador of the Central African Republic (CAR) to Russia, Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza, in an interview with Sputnik extended his congratulations to the new Russian Ambassador to CAR, Alexander Bikantov, on his appointment.

"I would like to congratulate him first and wish him: welcome to our country. The work will be very large, and he should also count on the readiness of our state to support him during the fulfillment of his mission," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Bikantov, who previously served as a deputy director of the foreign ministry's Information and Press Department, an ambassador to car on January 10.