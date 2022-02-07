UrduPoint.com

CAR Ambassador Says Russia Put Things In Order In African State In Year While West Failed

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

CAR Ambassador Says Russia Put Things in Order in African State in Year While West Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia put things in order in the Central African Republic (CAR) in a year, while the West has not been able to do it for decades, car Ambassador in Moscow Leon Dodonou-Pounagaza said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Central African Republic is a sovereign state, we have the right to choose with whom to be friends. This is our right.

With the French, Americans and others ” for how many years (had we been friends) and what did they do? ... And how long did it take for Russia to put things in order? A year? What they (the French and Americans) have failed to do in decades, Russia did in a year," the diplomat said.

Russian Ambassador to the CAR Alexander Bikantov told Sputnik last month that to date, the total number of Russian instructors in the African nations amounts to1,135. He noted that they are in the country upon notice of the UN Security Council and the sanctions committee.

