MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Central African Republic's (CAR) Armed Forces have liberated 27 major western and central cities captured by Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) rebels, Russian Ambassador to the car Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ambassador said that Central African government troops pushed militants out of the town of Paoua that was an important trade hub near the borders with Chad and Cameroon.

"During a three-week fight with the CPC opposition coalition headed by [former president] Francois Bozize ... the government forces have managed not only to lift the blockade of the capital of Bangui, but also liberate 27 key western and central cities of the country with the assistance of Russia's instructors," Titorenko said.

The ambassador stressed that the CAR's army would probably continue its offensive toward the northern and northeastern regions of the country to regain full control over the border with Sudan and Chad.

"It is quite obvious that the last thing to be done is defeating the bandits to the north of the city of Kaga-Bandoro, and also moving to the northeast, towards the border with Sudan. In this region, it is necessary to restore the legitimate authority of the central government in seven cities, the major of which are Ouadda, Ndele and Birao. The latter is located at a 35-kilometer distance [21.7 miles] from the border with Sudan. Following the completion of this phase of the military operation, designed by the CAR's General Headquarters with the assistance of Russia's specialists and Rwanda's servicemen, the whole border with Chad and Sudan will be under the control of the government forces," Titorenko said.

The ambassador added that the conflict might be settled in a few weeks, noting that the armed groups based in the eastern regions did not support the CPC and continued to adhere to the national reconciliation process.

"It will be easier for the government to negotiate with them and conduct dialogue that is not possible with the rebels. So, a few weeks, maybe three-four months, are left until the end of the current conflict. Moreover, generally, these will be actions aimed at clearing rural areas from the bandits," Titorenko said.

The conflict between the CAR's government and the forces backing Bozize sparked after the December 27 presidential elections that allowed President Faustin Archange Touadera to stay in office for the second term. On January 4, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CDC) rebels, who supported Bozize, took control of Bangassou some 750 kilometers away from the capital Bangui, which was their target. More than 30,000 people were forced to flee the CAR due to election-related violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Russia has provided assistance to the African nation in strengthening and arming its security forces, which included supplies of the BRDM-2 armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, the Kalashnikov assault rifles and the deployment of military advisers to back the country's defense ministry in designing military operations.