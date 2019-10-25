CAR Asks Russia to Help Convince Other States to Fully Lift Arms Embargo - President

Only a full suspension of UN-imposed arms embargo on the Central African Republic will allow the government's armed forces to complete its mission of subduing outlawed armed groups in the country, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera told Sputnik on Friday

"We don't need a partial lift or easing of the embargo, it's a complete lift of embargo that we are asking for. We came here and we ask Russia ... to convince others to support us so that there is a complete lift of embargo," the president said to a Sputnik correspondent following the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.