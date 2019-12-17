UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Blast Kills At Least One Man In Damascus - Syria TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:20 AM

Car Blast Kills At Least One Man in Damascus - Syria TV

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria tv reports.

The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by "terrorists" in his vehicle, went off, Syria TV said, adding that the blast occurred in the south of Damascus, in Naher Aisha.

No terrorist groups have claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Damascus Driver Vehicle Car Man TV

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

5 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

4 hours ago

Zimbabwe VP's wife in court on attempted murder, f ..

4 hours ago

King Hamad confers highest civil award on Prime Mi ..

5 hours ago

Demonstrations against Modi's ideology continued i ..

5 hours ago

Latvia on Verge of Worst Economic, Political Crisi ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.