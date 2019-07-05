Car Blast Kills Two In Turkish Town Near Syria Border: Media
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:01 PM
Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were killed on Friday after a car blast in the Turkish town of Reyhanli close to the Syrian border, state media reported.
Two others were also injured, state news agency Anadolu said, as ambulances and police were rushed to the scene. The governor of Hatay province, where Reyhanli is located, Rahmi Dogan, told Anadolu that the cause of the explosion was not yet known.