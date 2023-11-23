Car blast shuts down US-Canada border crossing

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) US terrorism investigators deployed Wednesday after a car erupted into a fireball at a US-Canada checkpoint, triggering border closures and heightened security on one of the busiest travel days in the American holiday Calendar.

Two people were killed in the blast at the checkpoint 400 miles (640 kilometers) northwest of New York City, according to US media citing authorities, although their identities were not yet public.

The car exploded at the major Rainbow Bridge crossing near Niagara Falls, local and state authorities said.

The incident's cause was not immediately clear, and it was also not confirmed in which direction the car was crossing -- into Canada or the United States.

However, authorities on both sides of the border activated emergency responses.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed and was closely following developments.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament "This is obviously a very serious situation" and he announced the closure of four crossings.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said state police and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were monitoring all points of entry into the state.

Witnesses described seeing a car traveling at high speed before it crashed into a checkpoint barrier and exploded into flames.

US media cited law enforcement sources as saying there were two people in the car.