(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A car bomb near a checkpoint manned by rebels in the northern Syrian town of Afrin killed 13 people including eight civilians Thursday, a war monitor said.

"The car bomb exploded near the checkpoint at the entrance to the town where vehicles were gathering to be checked," the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.