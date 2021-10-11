Car Bomb Attack Results in Several Injured in Syrian Aleppo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) A car bomb exploded in the northern Aleppo Province in Syria leaving several people injured, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Monday.

The attack happened in the city of Afrin, in the area controlled by pro-Turkish Syrian rebels, according to the media.

Almost a month ago, several civilians died or sustained injuries in another terror act in Afrin.